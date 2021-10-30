3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,537 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,027 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of 3D Systems worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $28.16 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

