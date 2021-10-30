$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.27 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $324.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.03 and its 200 day moving average is $316.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

