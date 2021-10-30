$40.53 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report sales of $40.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,012,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,209,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

