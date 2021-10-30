400,000 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 5.81% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,402,000. Spinnaker Capital LTD bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000.

NASDAQ ITQ opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

