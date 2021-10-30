41,853 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 47.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,079.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

