435,343 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 435,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,614,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,985.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.