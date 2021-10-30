451,505 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 451,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 4.50% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,501,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,074,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.