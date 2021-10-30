$5.31 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 million to $8.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $44.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $62.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.39 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $77.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 124,693 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

