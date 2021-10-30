500,000 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 4.94% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,775,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

