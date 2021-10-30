500,000 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 4.51% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAC. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.