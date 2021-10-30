52,288 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $20.31 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DADA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

