551,624 Shares in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 551,624 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.14% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 49.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE AZRE opened at $23.79 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.