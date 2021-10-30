$7.98 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $7.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.83 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

