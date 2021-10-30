71,800 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 723,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

NYSE:TECK opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.