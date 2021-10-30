71,955 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

