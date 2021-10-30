7,250 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $336.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $345.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

