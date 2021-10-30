74,951 Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,397 over the last three months. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

