762,515 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 762,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.72 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

