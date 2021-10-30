89bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.