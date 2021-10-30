$9.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $9.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.72 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $38.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.67 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

