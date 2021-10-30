$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post $91.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. Nevro reported sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $398.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO opened at $113.74 on Friday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

