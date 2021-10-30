$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.92 million to $138.41 million. Galapagos posted sales of $168.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $601.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Galapagos by 475.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $52.99 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $129.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

