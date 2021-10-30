$98.62 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $98.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.94 million to $99.30 million. Lannett posted sales of $126.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $430.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $439.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $463.18 million, with estimates ranging from $450.35 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 55.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lannett by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Lannett has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.