AAX Token Hits Market Cap of $5.93 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $49,060.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.