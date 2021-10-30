Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Accolade worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.