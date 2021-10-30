Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 323,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Accuray worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accuray stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $453.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

