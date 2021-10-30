Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,052 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

