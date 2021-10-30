Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $650.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.19.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.