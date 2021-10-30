Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in October

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEGXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price target (down from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 target price (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Aecon Group stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

