AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.33 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.79.

AGCO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AGCO by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after acquiring an additional 132,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

