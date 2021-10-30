Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AGRX opened at $0.79 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.