Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.3 days.

AIXXF opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

Separately, Barclays set a $25.45 price target on Aixtron and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

