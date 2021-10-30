Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKZOY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

AKZOY opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.7818 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

