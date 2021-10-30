Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,971.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,532. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

