Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Alamo Group worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.26 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.52.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,145 shares of company stock worth $3,072,532 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

