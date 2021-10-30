Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Cut to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.40.

TSE AGI opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.03.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6415881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

