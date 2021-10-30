Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

