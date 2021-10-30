Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 12,300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 67.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,850,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,509,000 after purchasing an additional 747,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

