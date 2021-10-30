Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.85 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

