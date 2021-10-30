Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.04 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $310.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $173.04 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

