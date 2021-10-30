Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.79 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $353.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.10. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,671 shares of company stock valued at $349,888,396 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

