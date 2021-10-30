Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

