Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,150 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 633,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 679,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 344,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,691,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 60,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

