Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.23% of NuVasive worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,544,000.

NUVA stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

