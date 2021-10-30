Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $7.21 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Match Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,261,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,592,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Match Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Match Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,087,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,391,000 after buying an additional 283,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,517,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

