Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Black Knight worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after buying an additional 151,443 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after buying an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.