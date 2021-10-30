Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at $999,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,997,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSKYU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

