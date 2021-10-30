Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 53,708 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,708 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

