Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 671,000 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 671,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

