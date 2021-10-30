Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,300 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

